ARS Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Match Preview

Arsenal and Manchester City will fight it out Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night. The match is slated to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and will kick off at 1:30 AM (Wednesday early morning according to IST). Let’s have a look at the ARS vs MCI Dream11 prediction, ARS vs MCI match prediction, and other details of the EFL Cup match.

Arsenal have had a torrid time in their ongoing Premier League season. Mikel Arteta's men are currently slotted 15th on the Premier League table as they are just four points above relegation-threatened Fulham. The London outfit face a mammoth task in a well-drilled Pep Guardiola side as they host Manchester City for the semi-final slot of the Carabao Cup match.

Man City, on the other hand, have had a sub-par performance since the start of the new Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's men are eighth on the Premier League table and sit eight points away from table-toppers Liverpool. The Manchester-based outfit walked into tonight's clash after registering a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley in the last round of the EFL Cup.

ARS vs MCI Dream11 team news

Arsenal captain PE Aubamenyang is sidelined for Tuesday night's fixture. He is joined by Arsenal's summer recruit Thomas Partey who also won't feature tonight because of his injury. Midfielder G Xhaka is still serving his three-match ban and won't feature for the London side.

Man City are set to be without the services of 3 first-team regulars. Pep Guardiola is unlikely to risk playing either of Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia, who are doubtful for tonight's game. Gabriel Jesus is also expected to be on the sidelines for tonight's EFL Cup quarter-final clash.

ARS vs MCI Playing 11

Arsenal: Leno, Mustafi, Gabriel, Bellerin, Bukayo Saka, Luiz, Ceballos, Elneny, Kieran Tierney, Nicolas Pepe, Lacazette,

Manchester City: Steffen, Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Cancelo, Ake, Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Phil Foden, Aguero

ARS vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Leno

Defenders – Kieran Tierney, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy

Midfielders – Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne (VC), Nicolas Pepe

Forwards – Raheem Sterling (C), Lacazette, Aguero

ARS vs MCI Dream11 team Top Picks

Captain- Raheem Sterling

Vice-Captain- Kevin de Bruyne

ARS vs MCI match prediction

Arsenal have been very poor with their recent performances as Arteta's side has struggled to score in the Premier League. Considering Manchester City's form, we predict a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola's side against Arsenal who will be playing without their captain and star striker Aubamayang.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-2 City

Note: The above ARS vs MCI Dream11 prediction, ARS vs MCI Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs MCI Dream11 Team and ARS vs MCI playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.