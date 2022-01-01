Last Updated:

ARS Vs MCI: Fans React To Gripping 5 Mins That Features One Penalty, Red Card And More

The ARS vs MCI Premier League game on New Year's Day featured a classic, with Manchester City defeating Arsenal 2-1 to build an 11 point lead at the top.

The ARS vs MCI Premier League game on New Year's Day featured a classic, with Manchester City defeating Arsenal 2-1 to build a 11 point lead at the top of the standings from second-placed Chelsea. After Bukayo Saka's first-half goal, most of the action came between the 55th and 60th minutes of the game. Granit Xhaka conceded a penalty that got Pep Guardiola's side back in the game before Gabriel received two yellow card bookings in the space of two minutes.

This passage of play also featured an outstanding goal-line clearance by City centre-back Nathan Ake that prevented Arsenal from regaining the lead once again. Following an action-packed five minutes, netizens took to social media to give their opinions.

Meanwhile, Rodri scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to help Manchester City beat Arsenal and claim all three points.

ARS vs MCI: Netizens react to the brilliant passage of play

Fans had varied reactions to the Arsenal vs Manchester City game, with most netizens criticizing the Gunners for creating their own problems. One social media user stated that Mikel Arteta's side was their own 'worst enemy' as Manchester City made a comeback in the match after several errors from Arsenal players.

Similarly, another fan pointed out the number of bookings the Gunners received, suggesting the poor discipline of the players on the pitch.

Meanwhile, one netizen was unhappy with the way in which Gabriel was sent off. Although they acknowledged that the foul was 'clumsy,' they yet believe that a second booking for the challenge was harsh.

Similarly, several other fans also criticized some of the refereeing decisions. While this netizen did not seem to have any issues with the referee giving a penalty, they did point out that the referee was booking several Arsenal players to assert their 'authority.'

Meanwhile, another social media user was unhappy with the way in which Bernado Silva won the penalty. They believe that the Portuguese international 'went down a bit too easily,' resulting in the referee pointing towards the spot.

Meanwhile, another netizen interestingly predicted that Manchester City, who they referred to as a 'machine,' are likely to find the back of the net at some point. It took until the 93rd minute of the game for Pep Guardiola's side to find the winner.

 

