ARS Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule For The Premier League

Arsenal are yet to register a win under new manager Mikel Arteta since he took over a week ago. Meanwhile, Manchester United are on a healthy two-match winning streak in the Premier League with Marcus Rashford in top form at this point in the Premier League season. The Gunners will host their long-term rivals at the Emirates on Thursday and Mikel Arteta will be keen to register his first win as Arsenal manager. Can Ole Gunna Solskjaer and Co. make it three wins in three?

ARS vs MUN Dream11: Manchester United squad prepare for Arsenal encounter

🏃‍♂️ #MUFC’s preparations for our trip down south are under way 💪 pic.twitter.com/ziAtX7sm1P — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2019

ARS vs MUN Dream11 prediction

ARS vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Arsenal squad

Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sead Kolasinac, Tolaji Bola, Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Joseph Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Emile Smith-Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Robbie Burton, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun.

ARS vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Manchester United squad

David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di'Shon Bernard, Teen Mengi, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Ashley Young, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani.

ARS vs MUN Dream11: Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's recent loss to Chelsea

💬 "I'm pleased with a lot of things we worked on in training that actually happened in the game, and how they bought into this.



"I'm disappointed with the result but pleased with a lot of things I've seen."#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/CrhxeIb7lA — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 30, 2019

ARS vs MUN Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, David Luiz, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Fred, Mesut Ozil, Daniel James

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C), Marcus Rashford (VC), Anthony Martial

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

