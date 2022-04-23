ARS Vs MUN: Fans Confused As Fernandes Takes Penalty With Cristiano Ronaldo On The Pitch

Manchester United suffered another major blow in their hope of finishing in the UEFA Champions League spots as they were defeated 3-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates. As a result of the loss, the Red Devils are currently in sixth place with 54 points, six points behind fourth-placed Gunners, who also have a game in hand.

While Ralf Rangnick's side suffered their second defeat of the week against one of the 'Big Six' clubs, they did avail a chance to get back in the game against Mikel Arteta's side when Bruno Fernandes missed the penalty. With five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, netizens were confused as to why Fernandes was taking the spot-kick instead of the 37-year old.

Netizens confused as Bruno takes penalty ahead of Ronaldo

Imagine having Ronaldo in your team and you let Bruno Fernandes be the first choice penalty taker 😂😂😂😂 — 🦅 (@Ani7ii) April 23, 2022

❌ GOAL



Bruno Fernandes misses his penalty and the opportunity to tie the game for Manchester United 😟#ARSMUN | #MUFC

https://t.co/6D6S2kROlx — Fast Football Goals (@fastfootygoal) April 23, 2022

Maguire looking at Bruno Fernandes and other Manchester United players like "Whose fault now?" #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/qsAaC7aMkM — FUTA BRO 𓃵 (@FutaBro) April 23, 2022

Imagine being on the pitch alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, accepting to wear the captain armband instead of him, accepting to take the penalties instead of him...



Bruno Fernandes everyone. — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 23, 2022

Bruno Fernandes has no business taking penalty when Ronaldo is on the pitch. Even Messi call him penaldo cos he’s the greatest Penalty taker of all time. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/otDmL91PTH — ASheikh Ola ™️🎯🍀 (@Olaiturn_) April 23, 2022

Arsenal vs Manchester United recap

Nuno Tavares opened the scoring for Arsenal in the third minute after there was some poor defending seen from Manchester United. Raphael Varane and Alex Telles both had a swing at the ball once the cross came in from deep, only to miss it and for the ball to fall at Bukayo Saka's feet. The Englishman took a shot at goal with David de Gea making a good stop to deny him. However, the Spanish goalkeeper could only parry it towards Tavares, who had a simple tap in to send the Gunners into the lead.

Saka then made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute of the match via the penalty spot after Telles brought him down in the box. However, Arsenal's lead was halved in no time as Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back, with Nemanja Matic getting the assist. With Manchester United heading into half-time only a goal down, they had a glimmer of hope to get back in the game.

However, with Bruno Fernandes missing the penalty in the 57th minute of the match, any signs of hope seemed to be fading away, especially with Granit Xhaka finding the back of the net in the 70th minute. With just four matches remaining in the season for Ralf Rangnick's side, it seems extremely difficult that they would finish in the top four spots.