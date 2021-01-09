ARS Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FA Cup 2020-21 Match Preview

Quick links:
After an embarrassing start to the current Premier League campaign, besides their exit from the Carabao Cup last week, Arsenal now shift their focus on the FA Cup. The Gunners will lock horns with Newcastle United in the third round of the knockout competition. Here's the ARS vs NEW Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.
Venue: Emirates Stadium
Date: Saturday, January 9, 2021
Time: 11 pm IST
Mikel Arteta's men arrive into the game following a scintillating victory against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, netting four goals while conceding none. The Gunners were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last week, but appear to regain their form with three victories in as many games ever since.
On the other hand, Newcastle United were left embarrassed by Leicester City, losing out the tie 2-1 in the Premier League. In the domestic league, the team have struggled since the start of the campaign, languishing at the 15th spot, but look to advance further in the FA Cup with a victory at the Emirates.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has some key injury concerns ahead of the third round of the FA Cup. The club are to cope in the absence of Gabriel, due to an injury. Besides, Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey are doubtful for the clash citing their respective injury woes.
Allan Saint-Maximum is injured and will be unavailable for the Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce. Besides, the likes of Jamal Lewis and Ryan Fraser have been excluded from the squad list citing their respective injury concerns.
Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno
Defenders: Matt Richie, Jamaal Lascelles, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares
Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Willian, Jeff Hendrick
Forwards: Callum Wilson (VC), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C), Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal: Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Newcastle United: Callum Wilson, Jeff Hendrick
Arsenal are the favourites to win the game against Newcastle United.