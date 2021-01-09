ARS Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FA Cup 2020-21 Match Preview

After an embarrassing start to the current Premier League campaign, besides their exit from the Carabao Cup last week, Arsenal now shift their focus on the FA Cup. The Gunners will lock horns with Newcastle United in the third round of the knockout competition. Here's the ARS vs NEW Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

ARS vs NEW live: ARS vs NEW Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Date: Saturday, January 9, 2021

Time: 11 pm IST

ARS vs NEW live: ARS vs NEW Dream11 prediction and preview

Mikel Arteta's men arrive into the game following a scintillating victory against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, netting four goals while conceding none. The Gunners were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last week, but appear to regain their form with three victories in as many games ever since.

On the other hand, Newcastle United were left embarrassed by Leicester City, losing out the tie 2-1 in the Premier League. In the domestic league, the team have struggled since the start of the campaign, languishing at the 15th spot, but look to advance further in the FA Cup with a victory at the Emirates.

ARS vs NEW playing 11 news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has some key injury concerns ahead of the third round of the FA Cup. The club are to cope in the absence of Gabriel, due to an injury. Besides, Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey are doubtful for the clash citing their respective injury woes.

Allan Saint-Maximum is injured and will be unavailable for the Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce. Besides, the likes of Jamal Lewis and Ryan Fraser have been excluded from the squad list citing their respective injury concerns.

ARS vs NEW Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Matt Richie, Jamaal Lascelles, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Willian, Jeff Hendrick

Forwards: Callum Wilson (VC), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C), Alexandre Lacazette

ARS vs NEW match prediction and top picks

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United: Callum Wilson, Jeff Hendrick

ARS vs NEW match prediction

Arsenal are the favourites to win the game against Newcastle United.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. The ARS vs NEW playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: Arsenal Twitter