ARS Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Arsenal square off against Newcastle United in their Monday night football fixture of the English Premier League. The PL encounter is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium on January 18 and kicks off at 1:30 AM (January 19) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the ARS vs NEW Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this clash.

Following a poor start to the season which saw them spend most of the time in the bottom half of the table, Mikel Arteta’s men have managed to shrug off their poor form off and get back on the right track. Currently, on a four-match unbeaten run, the Gunners have recorded 24 points from 18 league matches. The London side is currently ranked 11th in the table as their PL record for the 20-21 season campaign reflects as seven matches won, three draws, and eight losses.

Newcastle United are placed 4 positions below their Monday night opponents. Currently, slotted 15th on the Premier League table, Steve Bruce's side has recorded only 19 points from 17 league matches. Winning just 5 matches and drawing four alongside 8 losses leaves them seven points away from the relegation zone as they aim to shrug off their eight-game winless streak against the Gunners

ARS vs NEW Playing 11

Arsenal - Leno, Gabriel, Holding, Bellerin, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Saka, Lacazette

Newcastle United - Darlow, Lascelles, Yedlin, Lewis, Clark, Schar, Longstaff, Hendrick, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson

ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - K. Darlow

Defenders - J. Lascelles, .H Bellerin, C. Clark

Midfielders - T. Partey, M. Almiron, E. Smith Rowe, B. Saka

Strikers - P. Aubameyang, C. Wilson, A. Lacazette

ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - C. Wilson or P. Aubameyang

Vice-Captain - A. Lacazette or K. Darlow

ARS vs NEW Match Prediction

Despite failing to win against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League outing, Arsenal start the game as favourites. Following a poor start to their PL campaign, Mikel Arteta has finally found the balance in his team. The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win against Newcastle during their FA Cup tie earlier this month and are expected to better that scoreline following the return of first-team stars to the starting 11. We predict a comfortable win for the London outfit as they aim to break into the top half of the Premier League.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle United

Note: The above ARS vs NEW Dream11 prediction, ARS vs NEW Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team and ARS vs NEW playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.