ARS Vs SLPG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

Arsenal host Slavia Prague in their upcoming UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. The first leg of the quarter-final is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium on April 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Friday, April 9) according to IST. Let's have a look at the ARS vs SLPG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.
The Gunners have failed to capitalise on their winning momentum after the narrow 1-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur as the London outfit has failed to win a single match in their last three clashes. Qualifying for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals after knocking out Olympiacos in the round of 16, the Gunners will be heading into the match after suffering from an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's men will be looking to get back on the winning ways and playing the first leg at home will provide them with much-needed confidence they look to turn their fortunes around on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Slavia Prague have been pretty consistent with their performances in the domestic league and European competition as the visitors have been unbeaten since the turn of the year. They qualified for the final eight of The UEFA Europa League after registering a 3-1 aggregate over Rangers in the previous round and will be heading into the match after playing out a 0-0 draw against FC Zbrojovka Brno. Slavia Prague will be hoping to convert the half-chances and aim to get a few crucial away goals in their kitty before hosting the London outfit in the reverse fixture next week.
Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Cedric Soares, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette
Slavia Prague- Matyas Vagner, Jakub Hromada, David Zima, Jan Boril, Alexander Bah, Petr Sevcik,Tomas Holes, Peter Olayinka,Nicolae Stanciu, Abdallah Sima, Jan Kuchta
Goalkeeper – Bernd Leno
Defenders – Alexander Bah, Cedric Soares, Jan Boril, Hector Bellerin
Midfielders –Nicolae Stanciu, Bukayo Saka, Abdallah Sima
Strikers – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jan Kuchta, Alexandre Lacazette
Captain- Bukayo Saka
Vice-Captain - Jan Kuchta
Slavia Prague will fancy their chances of pocketing a win but will face tough competition from Arsenal who will look to deny the travellers any away goals. We expect both the teams to play out a draw as they are likely to cancel each other out during the course of this match.
Prediction- Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague
Note: The above ARS vs SLPG Dream11 prediction, ARS vs SLPG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs SLPG Dream11 Team and ARS vs SLPG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.