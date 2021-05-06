ARS Vs VIL Dream11: Arsenal Vs Villarreal Prediction And Team News

Arsenal host Villarreal in their upcoming UEFA Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday, May 6. The second leg of the Champions League will be played at the Emirates Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8 pm BST ( May 7, 12:30 AM IST)Let's have a look at the ARS vs VIL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

ARS vs VIL Match Preview

Arsenal will head into the game chasing a one-goal deficit as the Gunners suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Villarreal in their first leg of the semi-finals. Goals from Manuel Trigueros and Raul Albiol handed the Spanish outfit a crucial 2-0 lead at halftime while Nicolas Pepe's 73rd-minute penalty pulled one back for the Premier League side. Both teams will head into the match after registering wins in their respective league and will be looking to carry on their positive momentum while aiming for a berth in the Europa League finals on Thursday.

ARS vs VIL Playing 11

Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Villarreal- Geronimo Rulli;Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Manu Trigueros, Samuel Chukwueze, Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno

ARS vs VIL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Bukayo Saka or Gerard Moreno

Vice-Captain- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Samuel Chukwueze

ARS vs VIL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Bernd Leno

Defenders – Calum Chambers, Raul Albiol, Granit Xhaka

Midfielders – Dani Parejo, Bukayo Saka, Manu Trigueros, Nicolas Pepe, Samuel Chukwueze,

Strikers – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gerard Moreno

ARS vs VIL Dream11 Prediction

Arsenal will be eager to find an opening in Villarreal's defence and score a goal as soon as possible to settle their nerves get back into the running to win the two-legged semi-final. The Gunners will look to take complete advantage of playing the second leg of the UEFA Europe League semi-final on home turf and aim to spoil their Spanish counterparts' high flying run on Thursday. However, the London outfit will find it to be a difficult task at hand as Unai Emery's men have not lost a single game in Europa League this season. We predict the game to end in a draw and expect the LaLiga outfit to qualify for the Europa League finals.

Prediction- Arsenal 1-1 Villarreal

Note: The above ARS vs VIL Dream11 prediction, ARS vs VIL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs VIL Dream11 Team and ARS vs VIL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.