ARS Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And Premier League Match Live Details

Arsenal will go head-to-head against West Ham United in the upcoming match of Premier League. The match will be played on Saturday, March 07, 2020. The ARS vs WHU game is scheduled to start by 3:00 PM ET (8:30 PM IST). The ARS vs WHU game will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal are currently at the tenth spot of the Premier League’s points table. They have registered a win-draw-loss record of 8-13-6 in the 27 matches they've played so far. On the other hand, the West Ham United are at the sixteenth spot of the Premier League’s points table. They have a win-draw-loss record of 7-6-15 in the 28 games they've played so far.

ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Emirates Stadium in London, England

Date: Saturday, March 07, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM ET, 8:30 PM IST

ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

ARS vs WHU Dream11 Team: Arsenal squad

Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Pablo Marí, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Tolaji Bola, Zech Medley, Bukayo Saka, Cédric Soares, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Joseph Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Robbie Burton, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Folarin Balogun

ARS vs WHU Dream11 Team: West Ham United squad

Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Darren Randolph, Joseph Anang, Winston Reid, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Pablo Zabaleta, Gonçalo Cardoso, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sánchez, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Bernardo Costa Da Rosa, Jeremy Ngakia, Robert Snodgrass, Sébastian Haller, Albian Ajeti, Ben Johnson

ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sébastian Haller

Nicolas Pépé

ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction: ARS vs WHU Dream11 Team

Goal Keeper: Bernd Leno

Defender: Aaron Cresswell, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz

Mid-fielder: Robert Snodgrass, Nicolas Pépé (VC), Mesut Özil, Andriy Yarmolenko

Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C), Alexandre Lacazette, Sébastian Haller

ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction

Arsenal starts as favourites to win the game.

ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

