ARS Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Arsenal (ARS) will take on West Ham United (WHU) on Matchday 2 of the Premier League this weekend. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST at the Emirates Stadium in England on Saturday night, September 19 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers). Here is our ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction, ARS vs WHU Dream11 team and ARS vs WHU playing 11 prediction.

Today for the very first time in 2020/21...



We're 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 🏡

ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Arsenal have gotten off to a roaring start in new Premier League season. While the 3-0 win came against Fulham, the intent behind the win is what Arsenal will hope to carry forward to all their matches. After a strong start, the Gunners will hope to improve vastly on their 8th place finish from last season. The numbers are also in favour of the side - Arsenal have not lost any of their last five home matches, and have a 4-1 record over West Ham in their last five meetings.

In a repeat of their last pre-COVID encounter, West Ham will once again meet Arsenal at the Emirates. Their last meeting was a close one, with the home team winning 1-0 off a 78th-minute goal by Alexandre Lacazette. Already in 19th position after their 0-2 opening week loss against Newcastle, West Ham will hope to pick themselves up from the bottom and make a mark in the opening weeks.

ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Arsenal 3-4-3

Bernd Leno (GK)

Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney

Hector Bellerin, Mohammed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Granit Xhaka/Dani Ceballos

Willian, Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

West Ham United 4-4-2

Lukasz Fabianski (GK)

Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks

Robert Snodgrass, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen

Sebastian Haller, Michail Antonio

ARS vs WHU Dream11 team

Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C), Alexandre Lacazette, Willian, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastian Haller, Michail Antonio, Angelo Ogbonna, Tomas Soucek, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding

ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction

According to our ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction, Arsenal are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction and ARS vs WHU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ARS vs WHU Dream11 team and ARS vs WHU Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Arsenal FC Twitter