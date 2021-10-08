Arsenal Are Dark Horses Of Premier League & Can Challenge For Top Four, Insists Carragher

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal are the dark horse in the Premier League this season as he insists they have an outside chance to finish in the top four. Arsenal has had an outstanding turn in form as they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run (3W, 1D) after suffering three successive defeats in the opening three games. It is such performances that also helped Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta win the Premier League manager of the month award.

However, Carragher still believes that the Gunners will have to improve their form significantly if they are to trouble Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United for the top four.

Jamie Carragher considers Arsenal as dark horses

Jamie Carragher wrote for The Telegraph, stating that he believes the top four strongest Premier League teams are evident, but it will be interesting to see who finishes in the Europa League spots. "The team that I think is worth watching closely as the season evolves is Arsenal. If they can get the consistency into their young side, the lack of European football can be a massive help for Arteta as he spends more time with his players on the training ground. I think it is too soon for them to qualify for the Champions League, but of the chasing pack, they may prove themselves best equipped to challenge," wrote the former Liverpool player.

Premier League standings update: Arsenal are in eleventh place

As things stand in the Premier League table after seven games, Arsenal are currently in eleventh place with ten points, six points behind leaders Chelsea. Liverpool are currently in second place with 15 points, while four teams are currently tied on 14 points at the top spot: Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton and Brighton.

Arsenal's next Premier League game

Arsenal will next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on October 18 after the international break. The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on October 19.