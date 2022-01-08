Arsenal Boss Arteta Insists He Is Proud Of His Players Despite The 2-1 Loss To Man City

Even though Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was extremely disappointed to see his side lose 2-1 to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last week, he insisted that he was highly delighted with their performance. The Gunners took the lead of the game in the 31st minute via an excellent goal from Bukayo Saka. City then equalized from the penalty spot in the 57th after Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva in the box.

Following a high percentage of possession in the game, Pep Guardiola's side then finally went on to take all three points by scoring a dramatic late winner in stoppage time. While speaking at his FA Cup press conference, Arteta not only lauded his players for their performance against City but also commented on some of the controversial officiating decisions during the game.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal players despite loss against Man City

While speaking to reporters on Friday, January 7, Mikel Arteta said, "I was, as you can imagine, extremely upset at how we lost the game at the end but at the same time, I was proud of the performance. The way the players played the game, the atmosphere that I managed to feel through the TV, which is nothing like being on the touchline but the support from our fans and the atmosphere that they created was incredible. For that, I am extremely grateful, but at the same time, I'm extremely disappointed because we ended up losing the match and we have to improve."

When the Spanish coach was pushed to answer regarding the refereeing decisions, Arteta responded, "If I have to rate the decisions that were made in that game, I have to be extremely disappointed. It was completely inconsistent and it affected in a big way the result so I prefer not to talk much about it."

The 39-year old is likely referring to the penalty appeals in the match as one was given and the other was not. Arsenal had a penalty appeal rejected in the 11th minute when Martin Odegaard complained of being brought down by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. VAR checked the decision and did not ask the on-field referee to have a look at the decision again.

However, a similar piece of officiating did not take place for Granit Xhaka's challenge on Bernardo Silva. After the on-field referee dismissed Man City's claims for a penalty, the VAR checked the decision and suggested the on-field referee review his decision. This resulted in Pep Guardiola's side being awarded a penalty eventually, which they ended up converting.