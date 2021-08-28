Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Hopeful Of New Signings Before Transfer Window Closes

Arsenal find themselves in the most peculiar of positions before their third Premier League match of the season. They sit in the relegation zone at 19, having conceded four goals, two in each of the two games, and having scored no goals so far are going to face the PL champions Manchester City. While it is only the start of the season, the Gunners will be looking to grab their set of first points for the season against City.

Arsenal need Auba to start firing

Things were slightly better for Arsenal as they won their EFL Cup second-round tie against West Brom by a huge margin of 6-0. Misfiring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed to score a hattrick and Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, and Alexandre Lacazette also managed to get their names on the scoresheet. Head Coach Mikel Arteta spoke to talkSPORT after the match about Auba’s performance saying that if he keeps up those numbers then the club will be in a better position than they currently are and adding that they are going to do everything they can to get him in-form and create the chances that he needs to score.

“We know that if Auba is able to produce the numbers that he can, we are going to be in a much better position than if he doesn’t. We’re going to try to plan and do everything we can to get him in-form, to make him happy, and to create the chances that he needs to put the ball in the back of the net,” Arteta said.

The Gunners' boss was then asked about whether there will be any new signings at the club and he responded by saying that he thinks there might be some movement on the transfer front but he is not sure if it will be the signing of new players or the departure of players from the club. He was also asked about the importance of their next game and also their new signing

"At Arsenal, it’s always a must-win," Arteta said. "(As for Ramsdale) His presence, his personality, and the character that he has that he’s bringing around the place. I think everyone is going to be impressed and happy with him."

