Arsenal Captain Aubameyang To Miss Manchester United Clash Due To Personal Reasons

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United due to personal reasons. Both teams will be locking horns with each other at Emirates Stadium. At the same time, it has also been learned that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and English attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe will be available for selection.

'Unavailable'

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be unavailable for Saturday's match due to personal family reasons," Arsenal said in a statement.

Aubameyang missed the last two games for Arsenal and he confirmed on Wednesday that his mother had health issues. He thanked fans and teammates for their support during a trying time for his family.

Arsenal & Manchester United's status in EPL 2020/21

The 'Gunners' are currently at the ninth spot in the EPL points table with nine wins from 20 matches and 30 points in their tally. In fact, Arsenal come into this contest on the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over Southampton FC at St.Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Man United on the other hand tasted bitter defeat at the hands of the bottom-placed Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Thursday. Sheffield succeeded in registering a 2-1 win at Old Trafford despite Maguire having revived Red Devils' chances by scoring an equaliser in the 64th minute.

Manchester United are now at the second spot in the EPL points table with 12 wins from 20 matches and 40 points in their tally. Their local rivals Manchester City occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot with 12 wins from 19 matches and 44 points in their tally.

