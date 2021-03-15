Arsenal Captain Aubameyang WARNED By Arteta, Asked To 'Respect' Teammates

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has warned club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saying how the Gabonese international needs to start respecting his team-mates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped last night from Arsenal’s starting 11 with Mikel Arteta stating "disciplinary reasons” as the main reason for dropping him.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Aubameyang had breached a “pre-match protocol' and showed up late before the team took on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in the London Derby which lead to the axe. Despite missing Aubameyang, Arsenal managed to eke out a narrow 1-2 win against their London rivals.

Martin Odegaard's equaliser cancelled out Lamela’s rabona strike at the brink of half time while Lacazette converted the spot-kick in the second half to hand 10-men Spurs a narrow loss. Aubameyang had no part to play in the win as the Gabonese footballer was glued to the bench during the whole course of the game with the Gunners boss refusing to not shy away and not take the club captain’s antic’s lightly.

Mikel Arteta explains Aubameyang axe

Speaking with the media about the same, the Spanish manager went on to explain why was Aubameyang dropped vs Tottenham. The Sun has quoted Mikel Arteta saying that Arsenal has a way of living together where people have to respect each other and that’s it. He went on to explain how Aubameyang was going to start the game, but there was a disciplinary issue, and as they have decided to draw a line.

Asking everyone to move on from the same, the Spaniard mentioned how the club has a process and that everyone has to have respect for every game. Arteta went on to mention how the decision made after considering everything and evaluating Aubameyang's character and understanding what he has done. The Gunners boss went on to mention how the team consists of other players who can play, willing to play and also deserve a chance, which gives him the comfort to change the team quite a bit.

Emphasising the importance of Aubameyang to the team, the FA Cup-winning manager shared by saying that we know how important Aubameyang is for us, for the club. There has been a situation that has been dealt with so let's move on. Speaking on what the club captain's reaction was on the punishment and see he has accepted the same Arteta mentioned how he believes and hopes that the did.

The win against Tottenham Hotspur, helped Arteta's men remaining in the top half of the Premier League table, Currently slotted 10th, the Gunners trail their London rivals by four points and are 7 points away from getting a slot in the top six of the PL. With just 10 rounds of fixture left before the end of the 20-21 Premier League season, the Gunners will be eyeing to make it into the top six and look to feature in European football in their next campaign.