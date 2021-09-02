Arsenal CEO Claims Transfer Strategy To Be 'most Exciting', Hopes For Positive Progress

Vinai Venkatesham, Arsenal's chief executive, has urged the club to unite ahead of the upcoming fixtures. During this summer transfer window, Arsenal spent in excess of £145 million which is more than any other Premier League team and said it was all made possible, thanks to ‘significant investment’ from owner Stan Kroenke.

"Although Covid and no European football bring financial challenges, our owners, Stan and Josh Kroenke have sanctioned very significant investment this transfer window in support of our strategy," Vinai Venkatesham said as quoted by Goal.com. The Gunners brought in six players on permanent contracts over the summer, in what appears to be a record-breaking spending spree. These players were Brighton Hove and Albion's Ben White, Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard, Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu, Anderlecht's Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Benfica's Nuno Tavares.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's lone permanent sale in Joe Willock transfer to Newcastle, leaving the north London club with the biggest net expenditure in the Premier League from the summer window. Newcastle bought the 22-year-old midfielder from Arsenal on a six-year contract for £25 million.

The message read to the club staff read: “Of course, I write this update against the backdrop of a hugely disappointing start to the season. I know how tough this is for all of you, both as supporters and employees, with criticism coming from all angles. At times like this it is critical we stick together and stay positive. We have a very important run of games coming up after the international break and I’m confident we can and will come out fighting.”

When discussing his plan, he told the Evening Standard: “Our strategy is to fill our squad with some of Europe’s most exciting young talent, with players from both our academy and further afield, that can grow and develop together under Mikel to take us where we want to get to. “Whilst this will not be overnight, we can make positive progress, and it gives us the best route to future success in a sustainable way.”

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal 2021-22 season so far

Manager Mikel Arteta could hardly have had a worse start to the season, with his team sitting bottom of the Premier League after losing all three games and surrendering nine goals without scoring. It is the club's worst start to a season in 67 years, and as a result, Arteta is under increasing pressure, with the Spaniard unable to impress in a demanding job. When they return to action following the international break, they must start with a home game win against the fellow strugglers Norwich.

Image: @Arsenal Twitter