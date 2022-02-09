Arsenal Coach Arteta Hits Back At Aubameyang's Jibe: 'I'm The Solution, Not The Problem'

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has hit back at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the 32-year old claimed that the problem was with the Spanish coach rather than him during his Barcelona unveiling.

The former Gunners captain exited the club a month after he was dropped from the squad entirely due to a disciplinary issue. The Gabonese striker spent three and a half seasons at the Emirates Stadium and scored 92 goals in 163 games during this time period.

Mikel Arteta hits back at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's claims

While responding to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's claims ahead of Arsenal's clash against Wolves on Thursday, Mikel Arteta said, "It's his opinion. That's his opinion, that is what he said and you have to respect that. I am grateful for what Auba has done at the club and his contribution since I have been here. The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem."

The Spanish coach believes that the 32-year old's exit from the club was the best solution for all parties involved as he added, "I think it ended up in the best possible way for everybody. I think when things change, and the context changes and this is part of football. And what we did yesterday or a month ago is not relevant, it's about what we do today and what we are going to do in the future. You have to make decisions. We all made the decision that the best thing was to move on and now he plays for Barca. We had different meetings and the decision was taken collectively between the player, the club and the agent."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cited Arteta as reason for his exit

While speaking at his official unveiling as a Barcelona player last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said, "I think it was a problem just with him [Arteta]. I can't really tell you much. He wasn't happy and that was it. I can't say anything else because that's what happened. I wasn't very happy and I'm better this way."

The Gabonese striker's exit could be a massive blow to Arsenal, who just have two other recognized strikers in the squad: Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette. However, both the players are out of contract in the summer, suggesting that Mikel Arteta may have difficulty in the summer if the two refuse to sign a contract extension at the club.

As of this season, Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with 36 points after 21 matches, four points off fourth-placed West Ham, who have played three matches more.