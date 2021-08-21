Arsenal Complete The Signing Of Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale On A Long-term Deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a long-term deal around £30m. The 23-year-old, who was a part of England’s Euro 2020 squad, will wear No. 32 at the club. Aaron Ramsdale is seen as a long-term option for the Gunners and has seen considerable game time, having started in every Premier League game for Sheffield United last season.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had made it very clear from the start that they were chasing the goalkeeper and that the English starlet will bring healthy competition to the side. Arteta said,

"Aaron is a really, really talented young goalkeeper with already huge experience and an international for England, and he’s going to bring competition, which is what we want, to create healthy competition, quality competition in every position. We needed a goalkeeper there and he’s the ideal option."

Arteta further added that he has been impressed with what he has seen of the player and that the Arsenal fans are going to love him.

"Give him some time. I think they're [Arsenal fans] going to love his personality, his character, the quality that he has as a goalkeeper and what he's going to offer. I think he’s a young goalkeeper, but he has got huge huge potential." he concluded.

This is Arsenal's 5th first-team signing of the summer, with Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White and Martin Odegaard all signing for the Gunners already. Aaron Ramsdale will serve as a great reinforcement for Arsenal as they sold second choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez last season. Moreover, Alex Runarsson has failed to impress the coaching staff, which prompted them to bring in Matt Ryan on loan in January.

Arsenal saw themselves finish 8th in the Premier League in 2020-21, marking the first time they failed to qualify for European competition. Things have not looked bright as Arsenal lost 2-0 to the newly-promoted Brentford side on the opening day of this Premier League season.

Arsenal now face European champions Chelsea this weekend and have various injury concerns. Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah are out injured while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette and Alex Runarsson are still under isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Image credits: Aaronramsdale Instagram