Arsenal Defender Questions World's Attention On Ukraine; 'More Interested In This War'

In a key development, Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin chastised the international community for being "more interested" in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine than in conflicts transpiring in other parts of the world. Bellerin told the news platform Marca that it was interesting to observe how the world is focused on the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine while ignoring crises happening in other regions of the world, citing Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq as examples.

Bellerin believes that the international community's response to the crisis in Ukraine has been racist, because of how it has turned a blind eye to conflicts in other regions of the world while banning the Russian football team from all competitions due to the war in Ukraine. The Spanish footballer suggested that FIFA and UEFA had adopted no action against other countries that had carried out similar military operations in the past.

"It is quite difficult to see that we are more interested in this war than in others. I don't know if it is because they are more like us or because the conflict can affect us more directly both economically and in terms of refugees. The Palestinian war has been completely silenced, no one speaks about it. Yemen, Iraq... now Russia not being able to play in the World Cup is something that other countries have faced for many years," Marca quoted Bellerin as saying.

Sporting community's response against Russia

In response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine, the football community has been proactive in adopting measures against Russia. FIFA, the world's football governing body, banned the Russian team from all tournaments including the upcoming World Cup in Qatar in the wake of the war. Several English Premier League outfits with Ukrainian players have observed a minute's silence before their respective games to demonstrate their solidarity for the war-torn country.

It is not just the football community, but governing bodies of other sports too have issued sanctions against Russia. For example, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has moved its 44th Chess Olympiad out of Moscow and will now conduct the prestigious annual event in India. The International Judo Federation has also cancelled its scheduled events in Russia in the wake of the war. Formula One has suspended the Russian Grand Prix, which was slated to be held in Sochi in September this year.

Image: AP