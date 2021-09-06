Arsenal Edge Closer To Antonio Conte After A Disastrous Start Under Mikel Arteta: Reports

Arsenal have made their worst Premier League start to a season in 128 years as they have failed to secure a point or score a goal in their first three games. As a result, Mikel Arteta's future has been under scrutiny as several reports have suggested that the club is looking to sack him. Moreover, it has also been reported that the Gunners have already agreed on personal terms with Antonio Conte in case Arteta fails to win the next three games he is in charge of the club.

Will Mikel Arteta be sacked as Arsenal boss?

Arsenal's next three Premier League games include games against Norwich City and Burnley before the Gunners face Tottenham on September 26. Even if Mikel Arteta's side were to get a result in their first two Premier League games, they would face a stiff challenge in the North London derby that Arsenal cannot afford to lose because of the longstanding rivalry between the two clubs. Tottenham have been in fantastic form as they are the only team who have won all three games. Moreover, with they not having conceded a goal either, it speaks volumes of the contrasting fortunes of the two North London clubs.

Arsenal have agreed to terms with Antonio Conte

According to Spanish outlet, Todo Fichajes, Arsenal's board have made a preliminary agreement with Antonio Conte in case Mikel Arteta is sacked. The former Chelsea manager left Inter Milan this summer despite guiding them to the Scudetto for the first time in 11 seasons. Moreover, with the Italian boss also having expressed his desire to manage abroad, links have grown stronger in recent weeks.

Antonio Conte is keen to manage abroad

With Antonio Conte having expressed his desire to take up challenges and also shown keenness to manage abroad, Arsenal could be the perfect challenge for him. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte had earlier said, "Generally, I like challenges and I’ve accepted many of them during my career." He added that even the top clubs that he has managed were not at the top when he arrived there. Lastly, he said that he would like to manage more clubs abroad as he is not someone 'who is happy with just a comfortable situation.' Instead, he prefers to choose "the most difficult situation."

