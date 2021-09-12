Arsenal Finally Win Match In Premier League; Arteta Overjoyed With First Three Points

Arsenal emerged victorious for the first time in the 2021-22 season of the Premier League after defeating Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 66th minute to score Arsenal's first and only goal of the PL season so far. Manager Mikel Arteta’s side overcame back-to-back defeats in three matches to finally get a win and register their first points of the season. Arteta was extremely happy with his side's win as the Gunners finally get a move on with their Premier League season.

Arsenal had not scored a single goal in their three Premier League matches prior to Saturday but in the 66th minute, Aubameyang was on hand to tap the ball in from close range after a well-worked attack saw two shots from Nicolas Pepe hit the post and one saved by Tim Krul. Arteta spoke at a press conference after the match and was quoted by Goal.com as saying:

I must say it has probably been the best 10-14 days I have ever had since I've been in football. You have to win football matches but it is a joy to watch how everyone was behaving around the context that we had around. I got pretty emotional to see that. I think it is pretty difficult to see football and people maybe were expecting something, they want to go another road - try to transmit hate or whatever - it wasn't the case at all. So, thank you so much.

Auba echoes his coach's words

Aubameyang also echoed his boss's relief in putting the horrible run behind them and said that he is happy to take the first three points of the season after a tough few weeks and it was even better as they did it in front of their fans at home. He also added that the start was really hard, they had 10 days to prepare themselves and to change things and that is what they did as they made sure they won the game and claimed all three points. Lastly, he said that they played well overall, had a lot of chances and they need to be more clinical in front of goal but everyone gave everything on the pitch.

(Image: AP)