Arsenal In Advanced Talks To Sign Real Madrid Star Martin Odegaard For A Projected £34m

Premier League side Arsenal are in advance talks with Real Madrid to re-sign Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal as the transfer window closes at the end of this month. In order to have Odegaard available for their Sunday's Premier League clash against Chelsea, Arsenal need to have him registered by Friday. The deal is projected to have gone up to £34m after the negotiations started at an initial amount of £30m.

In the past few weeks, Arsenal have been also working on a deal to sign Leicester’s James Maddison. However, the London giants seem to have focused on Odegaard after realizing that the Maddison deal was a tough one to crack.

They will also continue to push for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as Arteta has begun the season without a recognised back-up for first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno. At the end of the 2020-21 season, Odegaard uploaded a heartfelt post, thanking the Arsenal family and fans for making his time at the club memorable.

Martin Odegaard's post after leaving Arsenal last season

Meanwhile, La Liga giants Barcelona had previously shown interest in signing Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in part exchange for former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The 32-year-old Aubameyang signed a new three-year contract with Arsenal that runs until 2024. On the other hand, Coutinho has been offered Lionel Messi’s jersey No.10 after the latter’s departure for PSG.

Martin Odegaard, 22, started his international football career for Norway against the United Arab Emirates in 2014. He was signed by Real Madrid in 2015, and made his debut for them in May 2015. By doing so, he became the youngest player ever to represent Real Madrid.

He was loaned to Arsenal midway through the 2020-21 season. He made his debut for Arsenal in January against Manchester United. He has scored one goal so far for the Gunners in 14 Premier League appearances. His goal was voted Arsenal's Goal of the Month for March. Meanwhile, his stellar show also saw him get voted as Arsenal's Player of the Month for March.

(Image Source: Martin Odegaard - Instagram)