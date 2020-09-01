Man United Transfer News: Arsenal Legend Bergkamp Convinced Van De Beek To Join Red Devils

Having been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, AFC Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has finally agreed to play for Manchester United next season. However, a relatively lesser-known aspect of the Van de Beek transfer update has now come into the light, with reports stating that Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp played an important role in ensuring that the deal materialised.

Man United transfer news: Dennis Bergkamp convinces midfielder to join Red Devils

According to a Van de Beek transfer report by Sky Sports, former Arsenal star Dennis Bergkamp was one of the major catalysts in convincing the Dutch international to join Man United. The Dutchman was not seen at the national team training as he undergoes medical tests at Amsterdam before the Man United move. Meanwhile, the transfer is expected to hover in the range of £35.7 million ($47.8 million). Reports suggest that the 23-year-old will sign a five-year contract and will earn £107,000 per week, although the amount does not include bonuses.

Van de Beek is dating Dennis Bergkamp's daughter

Dennis Bergkamp was the assistant manager at Ajax when Van de Beek rose through the ranks. The Netherlands legend was sure of the midfielder's rise since he was still a kid at the Ajax academy. Besides the coach-mentor aspect, one personal aspect also helped Bergkamp convince the 23-year-old to secure a move to the Premier League, i.e. Van de Beek is currently dating the Arsenal legend's daughter, Estelle.

Van der Sar's role cannot be ruled out in Van de Beek transfer

Besides, the role of Edwin van der Sar cannot be ruled out. The legendary shot-stopper is currently the CEO at Ajax and reports have time and again suggested that the Man United legend will help facilitate the Van de Beek transfer for the Red Devils. Moreover, another legend, Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to hint at the transfer, as he tweeted "Good evening Van de Beek", with Van der Sar replying with a sad emoji.

The van de Beek transfer is touted as the first amongst a couple more deals that Man United are set to seal this transfer window. Besides the Ajax midfielder, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also keen on signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, while the club are also looking to sign a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire. RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano has emerged as a prime target for the role although Sancho remains the top priority this transfer window.

Image courtesy: Donny van de Beek/ Dennis Bergkamp Instagram