Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Speaks Up Against Online Abuse After Quitting Social Media

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has gone on to express his anger towards racist abuse with the Frenchman mentioning how he has "had enough of talking" about the current situation. The Frenchman made a staggering call last week where he revealed his decision to get off social media for a while.

Why did Thierry Henry quit social media?

The 43-year-old shut off his social media last week after the French international expressed his frustration with the rapid rise in online incidents that led to bullying and online racism. Henry shared how he has disabled all his social media accounts like Twitter and Instagram as an act of protest towards discrimination and hate shared by people online. The former Arsenal star also goes on to mention how he will only come back on the online platforms once he finds the platforms to be "safe" and no longer a weapon used to spread hate.

Thierry Henry interview with Troy Deeney

While speaking to Watford striker Troy Deeney, Henry was quoted by The Sun stating how racism has been going on forever and it wasn't just yesterday, the day before yesterday, or the day before yesterday. The former Arsenal striker goes on to mention how he saw stories of John Barnes and Marius Tresor when he was a young kid and speaks how there are lots of stories with most of the players like him and Troy being involved in an incident of racism.

Mentioning how he has had enough of talking, Henry shares how there is freedom of speech but people can't shout whatever they want in an airport in a police station, or in a cinema, for a fact. The Frenchman goes on to reveal how he feels that racism and abuse have moved from football stadiums as people are ow using the online mediums as a tool to abuse players.

Henry points out how social media platforms block users from posting videos that the user does not have a copyright on. He goes on to mention the rapid actions are taken by social media companies and the video down even when it did not even hurt anyone. The French international speaks on the algorithms and how they stop people from even uploading such videos where the user can't even press send. Enquiring about the same, the 43-year-old goes on to ask the question of how can someone press send when it's about abuse?

Henry goes on to mention how Social media has been an important tool in people’s lives as it helps players to connect with the fans and also stay in touch with the family. However, he adds that a person who uses social media for the wrong thing or not in the right manner, then the companies need a way to find who is behind the account and make sure the user faces some consequences for the actions.