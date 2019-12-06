The Debate
Arsenal Lose To Brighton At The Emirates; Fans Demand #FreddieOut

Football News

Arsenal fell to yet another defeat in the Premier League to drop to 10th position in the points table. #FreddieOut was trending on Twitter. Read on for more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

Unai Emery has been sacked. Freddie Ljungberg is the interim manager now. However, Arsenal's fortunes remain the same. On Thursday night, they slumped to yet another defeat in the Premier League. This time against Brighton and Hove Albion. One can argue that Freddie Ljungberg needs to be given time at Arsenal. After all, this is only his second game in charge. Arsenal fans, however, appear to have lost faith in the Swede. It is evident from the fact that #FreddieOut was trending on Twitter.

Also Read | Freddie Ljungberg Positive About Arsenal's Top-4 Chances After Norwich City Draw

Arsenal vs Brighton: Another change in the horizon?

Brighton entered the game without a point in their last three games. However, their performance against a hapless Gunners meant that they left North London with all three points. Neal Maupay's 80th-minute strike helped inflict more misery on Arsenal. 

Also Read | Interim Coach Freddie Ljungberg Says That He Is Honoured To Lead Arsenal

 

Arsenal vs Brighton: Check out some hilarious reactions on Twitter

Are Arsenal fans getting restless again? 

 

 

 

Also Read | Brendan Rodgers Firmly Denies All The Rumours Of Him Joining Arsenal

False hopes Gunners 

Arsenal currently sit at the 10th position in the league with four losses and 7 draws after just 15 games. They will face West Ham United next in the Premier League on Monday night (December 10 IST). It'll be difficult to predict what lies next for the Gunners ahead of a gruelling December month.

Also Read | Freddie Ljungberg Under No Illusions As He Takes Over Arsenal From Unai Emery

Published:
