Arsenal Lose To Brighton At The Emirates; Fans Demand #FreddieOut

Unai Emery has been sacked. Freddie Ljungberg is the interim manager now. However, Arsenal's fortunes remain the same. On Thursday night, they slumped to yet another defeat in the Premier League. This time against Brighton and Hove Albion. One can argue that Freddie Ljungberg needs to be given time at Arsenal. After all, this is only his second game in charge. Arsenal fans, however, appear to have lost faith in the Swede. It is evident from the fact that #FreddieOut was trending on Twitter.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Another change in the horizon?

Brighton entered the game without a point in their last three games. However, their performance against a hapless Gunners meant that they left North London with all three points. Neal Maupay's 80th-minute strike helped inflict more misery on Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Check out some hilarious reactions on Twitter

Are Arsenal fans getting restless again?

Six days ago, the tweet below was trending on all social media platforms. Six days later, #FreddieOut is the #1 trending hashtag. Indeed time flies very fast. Can't stop laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/c3IMl0Z3Fe — Mohamed Ali 🇰🇪 (@MoherAli) December 5, 2019

Arsenal might just get relegated this season at this rate!!#FreddieOut pic.twitter.com/69VaAxgTTQ — Arsenal Pundit 💯🇰🇪 (@wagala_gunner67) December 5, 2019

Interviewer: Why do you think you lost to Brighton?



Freddie: I was playing against 2 teams brighton and hove albion#FreddieOut pic.twitter.com/j4ilaUVNwX — B😂😂M🇰🇪 (@BettingMonster) December 5, 2019

False hopes Gunners

Arsenal Fans: This is Freddie's 1st game at home since Emery sack.., we will win😁. #ARSBRI #FreddieOut



Brighton: pic.twitter.com/cxABPVidfe — Pastor Clinton😇 (@Pastor_CVB) December 5, 2019

Arsenal currently sit at the 10th position in the league with four losses and 7 draws after just 15 games. They will face West Ham United next in the Premier League on Monday night (December 10 IST). It'll be difficult to predict what lies next for the Gunners ahead of a gruelling December month.

