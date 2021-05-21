Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Talks About "Benefit Of The Club" Amid Spotify Owner Bid

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts on Spotify owner Daniel Ek as the Swedish businessman attempted to buy the London club from the Kroenke family. The Gunners boss was asked to speak on the Daniel Ek Arsenal takeover during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Mikel Arteta looks out for the "benefit of the club"

Speaking during his pre-match conference, Arteta shared his thoughts on what the club needs to do in order to focus and make progress. The 39-year-old manager revealed how he wants to keep the talks about the takeover on one side and rather focus on taking the Gunners back to their best next season.

The former Spain international shared that he has been very clear on where the owners are standing and shared his view on the current situation. He revealed how everyone who really supports the club and is thinking about its interest should start emphasising and understand the need for "unity and togetherness". The Spanish tactician concluded by saying how he really hopes to see the "benefit of the club" and take the London outfit back to its former glory.

Daniel Ek Arsenal takeover: Arsenal owner shut him down TWICE

Arsenal's owner, the Kroenke family, is no longer a popular figure in the eye of the Gunners supporters in recent times after the fans protested against the US owners upon learning about the US family's role in joining the now-defunct European Super League.

Following the protests, rumours of the club going up for sale started to float around as Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek openly expressed his desire to buy the club. The Swedish entrepreneur also received backing from a few Gunners legends in the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, and Patrick Vieira as he launched a bid to buy out Stan Kroenke only to see it being turned down.

Following reports today I want to correct the record with attached statement pic.twitter.com/CzfF0Y76K4 — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) May 15, 2021

The Kroenke family has always insisted that they do not want to sell the club, insisting Arsenal is not up for sale with Stan Kroenke alongside Josh Kroenke reportedly rejecting a £1.8bn offer for Arsenal by Daniel Ek last week and responding by saying that they '"don't need the money".

As Arsenal head into their final game of the season during the weekend, it will be interesting to see how the Gunners plan out their next season. The London outfit currently finds itself slotted ninth on the Premier League and will be hoping to land a Europa Conference League spot on Saturday.