Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta's Advice Stirs A Debate Over A Massive Premier League Signing

Arsenal have had a great start to the new season after they beat Manchester City on penalties in the FA Community Shield. Mikel Arteta will look to repeat the same success in the Premier League 2023-24 season as they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have signed 3 players in the summer transfer window so far.



3 things you need to know

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea

The Club also signed Declan Rice from West Ham

Arsenal also brought in Timber from Ajax

Also Read: Manchester City face massive setback as a top player ruled out for 'few weeks' from EPL

Mikel Arteta makes a huge statement about Declan Rice

Mikel Arteta and his team will look to rectify their error in the Premier League last season when they finished second under Manchester City. The team lacked the same confidence in the second half of the season after the FIFA World Cup 2022 and failed to maintain its lead above City FC. However, with the latest signings, former West Ham captain Declan Rice will be aiming to assist the team in defensive roles.

[Declan Rice drives the ball as Arsenal goes against the MLS All-Stars; Image: AP]

Declan Rice should ignore the weight of his price tag as Arsenal prepares for its 2023–24 season opener against Nottingham Forest, according to head coach Mikel Arteta. Arteta claimed that Rice emanates confidence and is naturally a leader in an interview with TNT Sports. He joined Arsenal from West Ham United for a club-record fee of £105 million.

His way of walking around the place. He’s confident, he’s a leader. He’s someone, already at 24, with a lot of experience that he’s bringing. [He has] tons and tons of ambition, and you feel that he wants to play at a different level, and he’s here to win. When players come here with that mentality, it changes the place. They are not here just to play well or experience it - the living of being an Arsenal player - you are here to win, and you will do anything to win, and that’s what we want. In a really natural way. He’s a really intelligent person, I think he has the right experience.

As he continued, Arteta emphasised Rice's remarkable on-field intelligence and his possession of the traits required to succeed within the Arsenal system. Rice made an outstanding total of 245 senior appearances for West Ham United prior to moving on to Arsenal. His accomplishments also extended to the international scene, as he received 43 caps while playing for England.

Also Read: Official: Harry Kane lands in Munich for his imminent transfer to Bundesliga Giants

Arteta has a message for Rice

He’s an international player as well, and he needs to forget about the price tag. You cannot play to try and justify every ball the 100 million that they pay for you. It doesn’t work like that. It has to come naturally, he needs to be himself, he’s an exceptional player and he needs to put that for the team in the best possible way.

Rice should not focus on his price tag, the Spanish coach emphasised, stressing that not all aspects of his performance can be evaluated merely by the amount of money spent. Rice began his senior career in 2016–17 with West Ham after progressing from the Chelsea academy. He reached the point in his association with the team that he took on the responsibility of captain. Notably, Rice was essential in helping West Ham win the UEFA Conference League and bring home their first trophy in more than 40 years.