Arsenal Memes And 'Arteta Out' Go Viral On Twitter As Gunners Lose 2-0 Against Brentford

Brentford had a dream start on their return to the Premier League as they beat Arsenal 2-0 on the opening day of their campaign. Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard in the first and second half respectively secured the victory for the Bees. With the Gunners getting off to the worst start possible, Arsenal memes and #Artetaout is trending on Twitter.

Arsenal memes go viral as Arteta's side lose 2-0 against Brentford

With Arsenal having had a disastrous campaign last season, fans were hoping that Mikel Arteta's side would bounce back this season. However, a 2-0 loss to a newly promoted Brentford side is the worst way the Gunners could begin a new campaign. Fans were ruthless on Twitter, as they not only demanded Arteta's exit but also posted several hilarious Arsenal memes.

The most hilarious meme was posted by a fan named Mahatma Ghanji as he posted an image that showed that each club has weaknesses. For example, Real Madrid is weak in attack as compared to their midfield or defence. However, when it comes to Arsenal, they are weak in football entirely, says the meme.

Clubs and their weaknesses

Peter Drury#ArtetaOut

Relegation pic.twitter.com/K0e0bHY9bl — Mahatma Ghanji (@neeq_steve) August 13, 2021

Another fan named Malkia posted a meme of Raymond Reddington from the famous NBC show, The Blacklist, asking his chauffeur to call Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, suggesting him to sack Arteta before it is too late. The Blacklist star is well known for threatening his adversaries to get what he wants.

Raymond: Dembe call Stan Kroenke tell him Arsenal is in crisis and He needs to sack Arteta very fast before its too late. #Artetaout pic.twitter.com/E5UYCkFOJ2 — Malkia (@Malkia__Ke) August 13, 2021

Another fan posted a meme showing rival fans protecting Mikel Arteta from exiting Arsenal as his presence is likely to benefit their favourite clubs.

Arsenal fans; #ArtetaOut

Meanwhile rival fans protecting Arteta pic.twitter.com/ILvBWwNr7U — Flamezz Mastixx (@FMastixx) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan named HayBee posted a hilarious meme to show that Arsenal and losing go hand in hand.

Likewise, another fan posted a meme suggesting that the only time Arsenal are at the top of a Premier League campaign is before the start of the season, thanks to its name. Once the season begins, they usually fall down the order. Arsenal now finds themselves in the last place because they have a negative goal difference.

Brentford vs Arsenal: Arteta is unhappy with his side's performance

Mikel Arteta was far from happy after Arsenal lost 2-0 to Brentford on the opening day. While speaking at his post-match interview, the Arsenal boss said, "Well, we are very disappointed to start the way we did this season. We had really high hopes and we didn’t get the result that we wanted or the performance we wanted."