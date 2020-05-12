Arsenal Rebel Samir Nasri almost Died Due To Meningitis While Spending 12 Days In Hospital

Having been tipped to reach the heights by French great Zinedine Zidane, Samir Nasri can only sit back and wonder how his career slipped into an abyss. In 2004, Samir Nasri was brought to the Premier League by then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and the Frenchman was rising to fame at a rapid rate. However, that move to Arsenal might never have taken place had the Samir Nasri meningitis scare, by his own admission, nearly killed the midfielder during his final season with Marseille.

What happened to Samir Nasri? Samir Nasri meningitis scare before Arsenal move

While speaking to Canal+, Samir Nasri revealed the incident when he was hospitalised for 12 days after suffering from meningitis. Nasri admitted that meningitis had a severe impact on his body, nearly killing him in the process, during his final season in Marseille. 'Marseille's little prince' explained how he felt ditched by his teammates following the Samir Nasri meningitis scare and how it almost cost him his life.

Samir Nasri's Premier League record for Man City:



91.1% pass accuracy

282 chances created

81 through balls

31 assists

2 titles



🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/S5HElTE3Tf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 21, 2017

Samir Nasri Premier League career

At Marseille, Sami Nasri blossomed into one of the best players in the country due to his technical skill and flair, attracting interest from Arsenal. Arsene Wenger was renowned for having an eye for young prodigies and was eager to bring Samir Nasri to Arsenal. In 2008, Arsenal secured the services of Nasri but the star midfielder opted to move to Manchester City in 2011 due to the lack of silverware in North London.

A few of the highlights in the Samir Nasri Premier League career were the two top-flight titles that the Frenchman attained in 2012 and 2014. Nasri also won the League Cup with Man City in 2014 and the English Super Cup in 2013. Nasri left Man City permanently in 2017 to join Antalyaspor. In a career that has been littered with misdemeanours, Nasri received an 18-month ban from UEFA for breaching anti-doping rules but returned to the English top tier with West Ham United for six months during the 2018-19 season. Cut to 2020 and Nasri is now on the verge of being sacked by Anderlecht for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

