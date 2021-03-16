Arsenal New Home Kit Leaked With Lighter Red Seen In New Design

Arsenal new home kit for the upcoming 2021 season has been leaked with reports coming in from various sources on how the next season's home kit for Arsenal FC will look. The new kit that has been leaked online boasts of a unique design around the neck with a shade of red that appears to be a little lighter than the previous jerseys on the body along with navy stripes on the edges of the cuffs, the collars and the shoulder area.

Arsenal home kit leaked: Arsenal home kit next season

The Arsenal home kit leaked news was first seen on FootyHeadlines where an image of the rumoured Arsenal new home kit was posted. The kit is expected to boast a look that is inspired by the 1990s. This is the first jersey that Adidas is going to make for the London club after the Arsenal Adidas deal which is set to kick off once the new season begins. This new jersey is set to give the Gunners and their fans a new look alongside a fresh touch to the club.

Arsenal new home kit: Arsenal home kit 2021-22 concept

Arsenal FC's new home kit for the new season is set to have scarlet, red and white as the primary colours with red being the main colour on the jersey with the sleeves and side panels being covered in white. The new 2021-22 shirt is expected to have a resemblance with the 2012-14 home kit which consisted of navy stripes around the ending of the sleeves and collar. This is also the first time that the colours of the Adidas strips are set to be navy coloured.

FootyHeadlines is often considered to be a credible source by football fans who are eager to see the new colours of their favourite football clubs with teams changing their style, format and aiming to bring some different elements to their kits every season. FootyHeadlines boasts of a good record of being able to accurately get the right pictures of the new kits before the release and leak them online in order to entice the fans around what is coming and share what they can expect their favourite football team to wear for the next season.

It is also being reported that Arsenal's kit manufacturer Adidas is looking to have a combined colour of dark blue and black for one of the London outfit's next season kits which will also be along the lines of the ongoing season's third shirt.