Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke Adamant Over Club Sale Despite £2.5 BILLION Spotify Interest

Stan Kroenke will not entertain any offers for Arsenal, his Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) group said on Tuesday. The Arsenal owner has come under immense pressure to sell the club following protests from supporters but Stan and his son, Josh, have claimed that they remain "100% committed" to Arsenal "are not selling any stake" amid rumours of a potential takeover. Earlier this week, it was reported that Spotify founder Daniel Ek along with three former Arsenal players were keen on buying the club from Kroenke.

Arsenal takeover bid by Spotify owner rejected by Kroenke?

Prior to Arsenal's PL clash against Everton earlier this month, thousands of Gunners fans protested outside the Emirates Stadium after they were one of 12 clubs to initially sign up to proposals for a breakaway European Super League (ESL). However, just 48 hours later, Arsenal, along with five other English clubs, withdrew from the plans due to the backlash from supporters, players, governing bodies and the British government. However, despite the protests, it appears that Stan Kroenke is unwilling to sell the club.

In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club.



We remain 100% committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the Club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer. — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 27, 2021

On Tuesday evening, Stan Kroenke's KSE group released the following statement, "We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer. Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this."

Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.



Kroenke, Sports & Entertainment — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 27, 2021

Last week, Spotify founder Daniel Ek said he was considering buying Arsenal, with reports suggesting that former Arsenal players Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp would be part of an advisory group for the Swedish billionaire. On Friday, Ek took to Twitter to reveal his plans for buying Arsenal, "As a kid growing up, I've cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring," At the time, reports claimed that Kroenke was willing to sell Arsenal for around £2.5 billion.

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

However, Kroenke's response on Tuesday is there to dismiss Ek's interest, despite the Spotify chief reportedly drawing in the support of Gunners legends Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira ahead of a mooted £2.5 billion bid.

Stan Kroenke net worth details

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Stan Kroenke's net worth is a whopping £5.9 billion ($7.7 billion). The 73-year-old American businessman is the chief of Kroenke Sports Enterprises. He took a 9.9% stake in Arsenal in 2007 and slowly built up his shareholding until it reached 62.89% in April 2011.

Kroenke is also the full owner of the St. Louis Rams, the Denver Nuggets, and the Colorado Avalanche. He is also part-owner of the Colorado Crush, the Colorado Mammoths, and the Colorado Rapids teams.

