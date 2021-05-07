Arsenal, Ozil Trolled With 'Good Ebening' Jokes As Former Manager Emery Reaches UEL Final

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal only needed to score once in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final clash at the Emirates on Thursday to progress but mustered just a solitary shot on target and drew 0-0 as the Spanish side went through to the final. The goalless draw in the reverse meant that Arsenal crashed out of the tournament following Villarreal's 2-1 win in the first leg. Following the game, Villarreal could not resist trolling Arsenal after axed boss Unai Emery came back to haunt his old club with a ‘masterclass’ against the Gunners which also left former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil with egg on his face.

Arsenal vs Villarreal highlights: Mediocre Gunners dumped out of UEL

Villarreal headed into their clash at the Emirates stadium with a 2-1 lead thanks to their victory over Arsenal in the first leg. The visitors were calm and composed in possession and could have put the tie to bed had Gerard Moreno made more of a glorious chance early in the second half instead of shooting straight at Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came closest to scoring for the hosts and hit the post during the game. However, Arteta's side struggled to create much during the contest and managed just a single shot on target during the 90 minutes.

The Villarreal players celebrated loudly at the final whistle after surviving five minutes of stoppage time. On Twitter, the Spanish side also aimed a cheeky response at those who mocked Unai Emery for his pronunciation of 'good evening', while the coach was in charge of Arsenal.

What is good ebening? Villarreal troll Arsenal, Ozil after booking spot in UEL final

Unai Emery endured a difficult time while in charge of Arsenal and was often a figure of ridicule, with fans mocking the way he said ‘good ebening’ instead of ‘good evening’ in press conferences and interviews. Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil also appeared to take aim at his former Arsenal boss Unai Emery ahead of the Gunners’ crunch showdown against Villarreal.

Good ebening, Gunners! 😉 I hope my former teammates will turn this game around tonight - let's go! 💪🏼🔥🔥 #YaGunnersYa #COYG #UEL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 6, 2021

However, Emery had the last laugh as the Yellow Submarine, who had won the first leg 2-1, held on for a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture. In simple terms, Emery returned to haunt the London club that sacked him in 2019. Fans on Twitter were also quick to mock Arsenal and Ozil. One wrote, "Arsenal are just too funny man, they lost to a manager they sacked and he's now in line to win a trophy." Another added, "Ozil was mocking Emery's English but he's not having a very good evening now."

UNAI EMERY STARTED HIS PRESS CONFERENCE WITH GOOD EBENING!



He even did a little smile before he said it too 😂😂😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 6, 2021

A sad night for @Arsenal but a very good ebening for Emery and @Eng_Villarreal — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 6, 2021

When is the Europa League final?

The 2021 UEFA Europa League final will take place on May 26, 2021, at the Stadion Miejski in Gdańsk, Poland. Villarreal will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United in the UEL final.

Image Credits - Villarreal Instagram