Arsenal Request Premier League To Postpone Tottenham Game Due To Lack Of Available Players

Premier League outfit Arsenal have requested the league to postpone their clash against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. This request comes in the wake of the team having a depleted squad. Arsenal are without several players due to injuries, COVID-19 and the Africa Cup of Nations and this has left the club with a thin rooster prompting them to request for a postponement of this weekend's fixture.

Confirming that they have requested to move the ARS vs TOT for a later date Arsenal in a statement said "We can confirm we have made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. We have reluctantly taken this step but we have many players currently unavailable across our squad as a result of Covid, injuries and players away with their countries at AFCON. We will provide more information as soon as it’s available."

A statement from the Premier League confirmed Arsenal's application requesting the ARS vs TOT game to be rescheduled and said that the board will review the application and soon give an update to both fans and clubs "The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30 pm on Sunday 16 January. The Premier League Board will meet tomorrow to review the application and inform both clubs and their fans of its decision."

Another Premier League match postponed

While the status of the Arsenal vs Tottenham game is uncertain, Burnley's Premier League match against Leicester City originally due today was postponed due to Covid cases and injuries in the Burnley camp. This makes it the fourth Burnley match this season to be postponed due to Covid-19 but however, this is the first time the request has come from Burnley.

A league statement said: "The Premier League Board accepted Burnley's application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries."

Image: AP/ PL.com/Twitter @Arsenal