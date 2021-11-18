Arsenal Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Says He's The 'coolest Captain In The World'

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who took over the club's captaincy duties back in 2019, was recently asked to describe his leadership style. The striker exclaimed that he is the coolest captain in the league, or probably in the world.

Speaking on Arsenal’s official website, the Gabonese star quipped, "I am the coolest captain in the league, maybe in the world. To tell the truth, I try to be an example, I think that is the most important part of being a captain and trying to inspire the young people in the squad but also the older people as well. I try to give my best and give whatever I can for the club."

He further went on to add that he enjoys his role and termed it 'the nicest job in football'.

"This is the job when you are the captain, this is the job: you have to take it, to accept it and deal with it. It’s a nice job, it is the nicest job in football."

"I try always to be positive and give support to the guys"

Aubameyang further spoke about his leadership and how he tries to support the guys.

"Definitely. I think it’s really important [to speak to the team] and I think everyone is expecting me to communicate a lot but I’m a quiet guy, a shy guy, but that’s okay! I try to improve on that and definitely I try to speak, most importantly in the dressing room, I think that is the biggest part for me. "I try always to be positive and give support to the guys. My door is always open. When we struggle, I just like to say a few words to the guys and try to give them positive things in their minds. In my mind, even if it’s just two or three words, this can change something and maybe it’s a good thing."

Aubameyang to miss Premier League clash against Liverpool?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not play for Gabon against Egypt and this raised concerns regarding his fitness. However, it has now been understood that his absence was pre-planned and done to facilitate his early return from international duty.

Image: Premier League