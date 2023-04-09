Arsenal Star Reiss Nelson To Face Trial After His Dog 'Tiago' Attacked A Masseur

Arsenal footballer Reiss Nelson is facing criminal charges over an alleged dog attack. A massage therapist named Saeid Motaali claimed the player's dog attacked him during a visit to his home back in 2020. The player has been on unconditional bail since October last year but a date for the next hearing has now been fixed.

Nelson denied all the charges previously but a trial will now be held in September this year. The player has been charged with ‘being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control’. The exact breed of the dog "Tiago" is yet to be ascertained and it remains to be seen how the trial unfolds.

The player has been in and out of the team and if the Gunners do lift the title at the end of the season he would have played a quite substantial role in that. The youngster has reportedly been targeted by a host of clubs including Aston Villa but the North Londoners are willing to extend his deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update earlier about the developments.

"Understand negotiations are currently underway between Arsenal and Reiss Nelson representatives for a contract extension. Current deal expires in June #AFC Arteta would be happy to keep Reiss, while more European clubs are showing interest in potential free transfer."

Nelson himself hinted after the Bournemouth match that he loves the club.

“It’s been a rough couple of months for me, just coming back from injury and when that goal went in it was a great moment for me. I have been here all my life, it means a lot to me. It was a great strike. I’m delighted with the goal and hope it is the first of many.”

Mikel Arteta also heaped praise on the youngster. “I always saw the potential. The talent and the desire for him to do it, but he’s at a different level right now. I think emotionally, the experiences that he had helped him.”

The Gunners are set to face Liverpool on Sunday and the result of this match, will play a huge role in establishing their Premier League title credentials.