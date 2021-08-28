Arsenal Suffer Worst Premier League Start Since 1954 After 5-0 Loss To Manchester City

Arsenal were thrashed 5-0 by Premier League defending champions Manchester City, slumping to their worst start to a league season since 1954 having lost their third PL game in a row. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres (2), Gabriel Jesus and Rodri ensured Manchester City continued their unbeaten run against the Gunners in the league, last having lost 2-1 in December of 2015.

Head Coach Mikel Arteta will have a lot of problems ahead of him with his side having missed a few players due to COVID as well as injuries. And now to further his woes, Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka for the next three matches after the player received marching orders for what was deemed a dangerous two-footed lunge on Joao Cancelo.

As per OptaJoe, the 1954-55 season was the last time Arsenal lost their first three league matches in a season. This adds to the list of problems Arsenal have. The Gunners became only the second team in Premier League's history to lose the first three matches of a campaign with a goal difference of -9.

While what happened in the past does not always mean repeating itself, in 2003-4 the Wolves finished bottom of the table after having lost their first 3 matches with a goal difference of -9. Arteta will be under immense pressure with Arsenal having failed to qualify for Europe and now are winless in three, and are yet to score even once. The expectations are higher after the Gunners have spent over £130 million in the summer transfer window, but nothing has been reflecting so far with the results only pointing downward, while Arteta continues to ask fans to trust the process, the manager needs to start providing results.

Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to come good

"The back-five today who played, okay they are good players, but they are not the players they need with Tierney, Ben White and Gabriel and many, many players that he has. Thomas Partey is not there. The players make our job good. The moment he has the full squad, everything is going well. I know him perfectly and know the quality he has as a person and as a manager.” Pep Guardiola post-match backing Arteta to excel at Arsenal if backed.

Image credits: AP