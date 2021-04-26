Arsenal Takeover: Spotify Owner Daniel Ek Joined By 3 Former Players To Oust Kroenke

Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira are reportedly teaming up with Spotify owner Daniel Ek to launch a takeover bid for the north London club. The Gunners faithful made their feelings towards current club owner Stan Kroenke clear on Friday evening when hundreds turned out to protest against the American sports mogul at the Emirates Stadium. While Arsenal fans were protesting against the club's ownership on Friday, Daniel Ek made a declaration on Twitter that he was interested in taking over the club from the under-pressure Kroenke.

Arsenal takeover news: Three 'Invincibles' stars join Daniel EK in a bid to buy club from Kroenke

Arsenal may have a potential buyer amid strong fan protests against Stan Kroenke and KSI (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment). The relationship between Arsenal fans and owner Kroenke, which has been tumultuous in recent years, was worsened further still when the Gunners announced they had signed up as one of the founding members of a breakaway European Super League. However, the ill-will towards the new competition was so fierce that just two days later, Arsenal, along with fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, all withdrew from the plans.

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

However, the recent protests against Kroenke by Arsenal supporters sparked Spotify owner Daniel Ek to make a bold statement — an offer to buy Arsenal. On Monday, reports from the Mail claimed that three Arsenal legends — Henry, Vieira and Bergkamp — are all working with Ek on his bid to take control of Arsenal. Gunners record scorer Henry, former captain Vieira and Bergkamp could also return to the Emirates Stadium in a working capacity should the takeover be successful.

Daniel Ek, Spotify’s billionaire founder, is working with three Arsenal legends to launch a potential takeover bid of the club. ðŸ’° pic.twitter.com/iHRfHmSRDf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 26, 2021

Will Stan Kroenke sell Arsenal?

On Friday, Arsenal owner Kroenke was the subject of some high-profile angry protests from Gunners supporters outside the Emirates Stadium following the club's role in the launch of the now-defunct Super League. In a statement last week, Stan Kroenke’s son, Josh, insisted that the club wasn't for sale and promised to rebuild trust between the club and supporters. However, it is believed that the involvement of Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira will put pressure on him to listen to any offer from Ek.

Arsenal are currently worth a reported $2.8 billion (£2.02M), with an increase of 23% over the past two years.

Daniel Ek net worth details

According to reports from Forbes, Daniel Ek is worth a whopping $4.7 billion (£3.4bn). The Swedish billionaire entrepreneur is best known for creating Spotify with Martin Lorentzon and he is also a majority shareholder in Spotify. In 2017, Billboard named Ek the most powerful person in the music industry.

