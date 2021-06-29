Arsenal Transfer News: Agreement Reached For Nuno Tavares, Lokonga Bid Submitted

Arsenal transfer news sees the Gunners put the pressure on the pedal and step up their speed in completing signings during the ongoing summer transfer window. The Premier League outfit has linked with a number of players ahead of the 21-22 campaign as head coach Mikel Arteta looks to bring the team back to the top next season.

Lokonga deal progressing and ‘close’. Official bid from Arsenal confirmed as reported yesterday - more details:



€17.5m guaranteed fee, €4.5m as potential add ons, 5% future sale percentage [Anderlecht want 15%]. 🇧🇪 #AFC



Lokonga wants Arsenal - personal terms already agreed. https://t.co/lX6c9RzH5j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2021

Nuno Tavares Arsenal transfer: Arteta keen to bring in competition at left-back

Arsenal transfer news sees 21-year-old Nuno Tavares being linked with a move to the Emirates in the summer. The left-back broke through with Benfica in 2019 and has gone on to make 14 league appearances last season. He is viewed as an ideal candidate to compete with Kieran Tierney in Arsenal's defence with the English side said to have placed a £6million bid for Nuno Tavares. However, Benfica have reportedly placed a £15m price tag on Tavares as both teams aim at striking a deal and complete the transfer. The latest reports suggest that Arsenal and Nuno Tavares have already agreed upon the personal terms and agent's fee with the player set to sign a contract until June 2026 as soon as the clubs complete the deal.

Lokonga Arsenal transfer news: Gunner edge closer towards a move

According to Sportsmail, Arsenal saw their initial £13.5m bid for Lokonga rejected in June with Anderlecht expecting nothing less than £18m for their 21-year-old midfielder. The Gunners are reported to have matched Anderlecht’s offer and are now ready to pay £18m including add-ons for Lokonga as the English side edges closer to completing the deal ahead of their preseason campaign.

Apart from Lokonga, Ben White's transfer to Arsenal has also been doing the rounds with the Seagulls defender likely to make the switch in the summer. Arteta's side was said to see their £40million rejected by Brighton and prepare an improved offer for the centre-back. The England international is expected to make a big-money move to Gunners who are likely to meet Brighton's demand and agree upon a rumoured £50millon deal.

Xhaka to Roma: Gunners star set to be Mourinho's first signing

Granit Xhaka has been linked to seeking a future away from the Emirates outfit after the Switzerland international got on the wrong side of Arteta and the club supporters last season. AS Roma's new boss Jose Mourinho has openly expressed interest in the Gunners midfielder with Roma set to take action on Mourinho's interest and bring Xhaka to Serie A next season. He is pretty close to leaving Arsenal this summer, with the Switzerland international set to complete the transfer after the ongoing Euro 2020.

