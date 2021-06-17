Arsenal transfer news: Ben White could still move to Arsenal despite failed first bid

Arsenal finished 8th in the Premier League last season which is their lowest finish since 1995. But the club is looking at turning things around after a disastrous season by making some big signings this summer. After David Luiz's exit from Arsenal, the club has been linked with many centre-backs but Brighton's Ben White has been on the top of their list. Arsenal had their first bid for the England international rejected, but reports have suggested that the Gunners want the Brighton player and are ready to meet the €50 million valuation that the Seagulls have demanded.

Ben White transfer

#ThreeLions new boy Ben White is a man in demand



Arsenal are the latest side to add him to their wish list https://t.co/zavo9CKsu1 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 10, 2021

A former Southampton academy graduate, Ben White has impressed everyone with his defensive capabilities this season. White helped Brighton keep 11 clean sheets this season and his performances impressed England manager Gareth Southgate who named him in the England squad for Euro 2020. He came into the limelight after his amazing season for Leeds in the Championship and was wanted by Liverpool and Leeds, but even then Brighton decided not to sell the centre back. The Seagulls have demanded €50 million (Rs 442 crore) and it looks like the club will not settle for any less than that amount. But the Gunners are willing to make this deal happen despite Brighton's demand on the Ben White transfer fee.

Arsenal transfer news

BREAKING: Roma are in advanced negotiations with Arsenal for the transfer of midfielder Granit Xhaka. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 10, 2021

After having their first bid rejected, reports have suggested that there will be a second bid from the gunners. After an 8th place finish, Arteta will be looking to make several recruitments in the squad to help Arsenal compete for trophies. It is reported that the Gunners are looking to make 5 big signings this summer. They have been linked with James Maddison and it is believed that Arteta is a big fan of Maddison's game and would love to have the midfielder at the club, but with the price, James Maddison is valued at this would be a difficult deal to complete for the Gunners.

Arsenal would have wanted to keep Martin Odegard in the team but after a year at the Emirates, the youngster will go back to Real Madrid where he will fight for his place in the team. With Maddison's fee expected to be somewhere around the €70 million (Rs 619 crore) range, it looks like Arsenal will need well over €100 million (Rs 884 crore), to complete the signings of the big players that the club is looking for and it is rumoured that Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Hector Bellerin and Matteo Guendouzi are all expected to leave the club to help Arsenal make the big summer overhaul happen.

Arsenal are considering a move for James Maddison.



As @AdrianJKajumba & others have reported, fee would be in excess of £60m.



Those close to the player claim he's 'top of the list' for #AFC this summer.https://t.co/K9s3496CbM https://t.co/wOcTmrvOBR — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 16, 2021

Image Credits: Benjamin White/Twitter