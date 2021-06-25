Arsenal Transfer News: Ben White Set For £50 Million Mega Move From Brighton

Arsenal are reportedly confident of signing Ben White from Brighton in the next few days after offering a deal worth up to £50 million for the England defender. The two clubs have been in regular dialogue since the Gunners had an initial offer of around £40 million rejected for the 23-year-old. While a deal is still yet to be struck, reports claim that negotiations are progressing well and both sides are now close to reaching an agreement.

Arsenal transfer news: Ben White to Arsenal on the cards?

Earlier this week, multiple reports confirmed that Arsenal are close to agreeing on a deal with Brighton to sign defender Ben White. The Gunners saw an initial offer for the centre-back turned away but reports from The Athletic state that talks are now progressing quickly with an agreement thought to be not far off. Having seen their first offer of £40 million rejected by the Seagulls, Arsenal have indicated that they would be willing to submit an improved bid for White that they feel would meet Brighton’s demands.

Ben White Arsenal transfer price: How much will Ben White cost?

Brighton have demanded £50 million for the centre-half with Arsenal’s latest offer standing at £45m with £5m in add-ons. Face-to-face talks have been held between all parties and there is growing optimism White will be an Arsenal player before the start of the 2021-22 season. Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have also held an interest in signing White but Arteta’s side now appears close to beating their domestic rivals to his signature with no problems envisaged in agreeing on personal terms with the player.

Various reports saying a bid has been accepted for Ben White to sign for Arsenal for around £50million. 🤝



Happy with that Arsenal fans? 🤔#AFC #AFTV pic.twitter.com/FK0NiI1bVc — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) June 24, 2021

Ben White stats: Is Ben White good?

In January 2019, White signed for League One club Peterborough United on loan until the end of the season before joining Leeds United on loan in the summer. White played in all 46 league games (and all 49 overall) as Leeds were promoted to the Premier League as second division champions. White then signed a four-year deal with Brighton in 2020 and played 36 times for the Seagulls during the 2020-21 PL season.

Given that Arsenal have struggled defensively over the past few seasons, White's addition will be a welcome sight for Arteta. The highly-rated defender joined Gareth Southgate's England squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew from Euro 2020 just before the tournament began. White is a good reader of the game and strong in his tackle. These traits in defence will certainly help the Gunners if they manage to snap him up.

Image Credits - Ben White, Mikel Arteta Instagram