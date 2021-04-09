Arsenal Transfer News: Inter Milan Wing-back Achraf Hakimi Favourite To Replace Bellerin

Arsenal transfer news has linked Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi transfer to the London outfit in the upcoming transfer window. The Gunners are expected to push for Achraf Hakimi in the summer transfer window as Bellerin transfer news reveals that Arteta is expected to let the Spaniard leave at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Inter Milan transfer news: Serie A outfit ready to let Hakimi go?

Achraf Hakimi was excellent during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund which led to many elite clubs keeping a tab on the right back. On loan to the Bundesliga outfit from Real Madrid, Los Blancos decided to cash in on the defenders' stellar form and solid his to Inter last summer for €40 million. Since joining the Serie A side, the 22-year-old has established himself as a vital cog for Antonio Conte and became a key player for Inter Milan this season.

However, reports from AS, suggest that Inter Milan are willing to let go of the Morocco international and are ready to entertain offers for Hakimi. The Nerazzurri have reportedly placed a £43m price tag on one of their most recent purchases and rumoured to allow Achraf Hakimi transfer if their conditions are met.

Achraf Hakimi to Arsenal?

Despite having two right-backs in the squad, the London outfit is rumoured to look for a new defender in the market with the club still uncertain about the future of Callum Chambers. Bellerin transfer news, on the other hand, has reported that FC Barcelona are interested in Hector Bellerin with the defender likely to move to his home country in the summer. Mikel Arteta is rumoured to be a big fan of Achraf Hakimi with Arsenal also considering the Moroccan defender as a good candidate to replace Hector Bellerin.

The Gunners face a massive task at hand in signing Achraf Hakimi next season. First, Real Madrid are reported to have a first-refusal option if Inter Milan sells Achraf Hakimi. It is not a serious problem for the London outfit now as the reigning LaLiga winners are believed to have no interest in signing the Hakimi again.

However, Arsenal's inability to play top-level European football has had a massive effect on their method to convince and attract big-name players. Arsenal face an uphill challenge now as the Gunners are struggling in the Premier League and could also face the prospect of missing out on the Europa League next season. The only way for the Gunners to feature in Europe next season now will be to win Europe's secondary club competition.