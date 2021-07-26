Arsenal Transfer News: Premier League Giants Considering £1million Move For Matchoi Djalo

According to The Sun, Premier League giants Arsenal are considering a move for Portuguese teenage winger Matchoi Djalo for a £1million transfer fee. The 18-year old, who has been a long-term prospect of the Gunners, is the youngest player to ever play in the Primeira Liga, at just 16 years and 122 days. Djalo made his top-flight debut for Pacos de Ferreira in August 2019 when he came on as a 72nd-minute substitute against Benfica.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are a well-known side to train talented youngsters and integrate them into a squad with experienced players. Bukayo Saka at the age of just 19-years old rose through the ranks and became a first-team regular not just for The Gunners but also for England at Euro 2020. Emile Smith Rowe is another youngster who broke into the first team and played a key role last season at the age of just 20-years old. Smith Rowe was also given the prestigious No.10 shirt for his outstanding performances.

Matchoi Djalo could be a major signing for Arsenal as he has also seen a significant amount of interest from Everton, Southampton and Newcastle in previous years. Meanwhile, Serie A heavyweights Juventus were also tracking a move for the 18-year old, but a move never materialized. The right-footed Portuguese player has illustrated his versatility in midfield by demonstrating impressive performances for Portugal's Under 19s in the last season.

"Bukayo Saka has earned respect of football club," says Arsenal coach

Although Bukayo Saka was the victim of racist abuse on social media post the penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta came out in complete support of the 19-year old. Arteta told Arsenal Media, "This kid, at 19-years-old has played almost every game in the Premier League. He was our Player of the Season, I think he has earned the respect of everyone at the football club. But not only that, he's gone to an international stage, he started the European competition with an injury, and still, he has managed to be in the starting XI."