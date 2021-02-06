Arsenal Vs Aston Villa Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Gameweek 23 And Prediction

Premier League giants Arsenal will lock horns against high-flying Aston Villa in Gameweek 23 of the Premier League season. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and will begin at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, February 6. Here's a look at how to watch Premier League live, Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream details and team news for the same.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction and preview

Arsenal were on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League before their defeat against Wolves last time out. David Luiz and Bernd Leno were sent off for the Gunners, as Mikel Arteta's side slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the Molineux Stadium. The defeat saw Arsenal fall to 10th in the Premier League standings, a point off Aston Villa, who they host on Saturday.

Dean Smith's side, however, have two games in hand over their opponents heading into the game and will to further increase the gap as they look to make a push for continental places. Jack Grealish and co. suffered a painful defeat last time out against fellow high-flyers West Ham, who romped to 3-1 thanks to a brace from Jesse Lingard. Arsenal will be favourites at home regardless, but Villa have time and again showed their quality against big opposition this season.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa team news

The Gunners will be without Bernd Leno and David Luiz, as both will serve suspensions after their sending off last time out. New signing Matt Ryan should feature between the sticks, despite recently recovering from an injury problem, while Gabriel Magalhaes should be back in the line-up. Kieran Tierney remains ruled out, while captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return at the expense of Nicolas Pepe mostly. As for Aston Villa, Wesley and Kourtney Hause are the only absentees with injuries.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa team news: Predicted line-up

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Bertrand Traore, Morgan Sanson, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal: Matt Ryan; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream?

In India, the Arsenal vs Aston Villa game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD. The Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams. The match will begin on Saturday, February 6 at 6:00 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Arsenal, Aston Villa Instagram)