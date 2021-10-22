Arsenal Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How To Watch The Premier League In India, UK, US?

In a mid-table Premier League battle, 12th place Arsenal will host 13th place Aston Villa. The match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 23, at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners have been undefeated in their last five games in the EPL but have drawn the two latest ones so they will be looking to change that into a win at home. Villa on the other hand have lost their last two games and will come out all guns blazing as they hope to upset the Gunners at the Emirates. With just one point separating the two it will be an intense game of football.

Take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa English Premier League match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Streaming in India

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League match can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 23, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, October 22, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Friday, October 22, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

(Image: premierleague.com)