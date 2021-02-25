Arsenal Vs Benfica Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Arsenal will face Benfica at the Giorgos Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece for their second leg in the UEFA Europa League round of 32. The first leg ended all square with goals from Bukayo Saka and Pizzi. That stalemate ensures an exciting second leg clash. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:55 PM GMT (Thursday, February 25 at 11:25 PM IST).

Arsenal vs Benfica prediction and preview for Europa League Round of 32

Having been the only team to win all of their group stages games, Arsenal will be full of confidence heading into the second leg. The Europa League is arguably the best opportunity for the Gunners to return to the UEFA Champions League as results have not been improving in the Premier League. Arsenal still find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League table after 25 games, 11 points behind the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Benfica progressed to the knockout stages as runners-up in Group D. Jorge Jesus' side are currently in fourth place on the Primeira Liga table with 39 points from 20 league games. We expect this to be a nail-biting contest with Arsenal edging past Benfica 2-1 in extra time.

UEFA Europa League: Arsenal vs Benfica team news

With hopes of Champions League football via the Premier League fading away, Mikel Arteta is expected to start his strongest team against Benfica. Left-back Kieran Tierney is likely to start after making a return to the squad in the weekend's fixture. Thomas Partey may also feature in the contest after Arteta gave a positive update on the Ghanaian midfielder.

As for Benfica, Andre Almeida will be absent from the squad after sustaining a knee injury that ruled him out for the season. Jorge Jesus will also be without their captain and star defender Jardel who was sidelined due to a thigh injury. However, former Premier League defenders, Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi are both fit to start.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Benfica live in India?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Arsenal vs Benfica live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

