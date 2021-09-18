Arsenal Vs Burnley Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League 2021 Match In India?

Arsenal will walk into the Turf Moor Stadium on Saturday in search of their second win in the Premier League 2021, as Burnley look to find their maiden win of the season. Mikel Arteta’s side previously overcame consecutive losses in the first three matches to finally win 1-0 against Norwich City on September 10. With three points in their bag, Arteta would look to keep the pressure off his shoulder, as he was earlier criticized for his game management skills. On the other hand, Sean Dyche’s side Burnley were also off to a slow start as they picked up only one point in their first four Premier League matches.

Football fans who want to watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley can tune in to the Star Sports network. The match can be viewed live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select. Live streaming of all Premier League matches can also be viewed on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on September 18.

Arsenal are in 17th place in the Premier League 2021 points table

💬 "I can really see the light. I’m telling you I’m very positive most of the time. I can see bright lights."



🎙 @M8Arteta — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 16, 2021



Arsenal found their first win of the season against Norwich City, courtesy of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal at the 66th minute of the game, which was also the team’s first goal in the series. After winning the game, Mikel Arteta expressed himself by stating that he can finally see the light of positivity. As mentioned on the official website of Arsenal, Arteta said, “Life brings you things and you cannot decide it. There are certain things that you cannot control. What is coming to you is coming for a reason. Sometimes we don’t want to see it, but it’s coming for a reason - and it’s probably for the right reason. He added that the manager can see the light and he is very positive most of the time. He said that he has seen the light and he can see bright lights this time. He concluded by saying that there can be bumps in the road within the light, but he can see a lot of light. Arsenal currently find themselves at 17th place in the 2021 points table, while Burnley are placed at the 19th position.

Image: AP