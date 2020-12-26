Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Boxing Day Match

An embarrassing defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final has prolonged manager Mikel Arteta's struggle. In another major test for the Spanish tactician, the Gunners host Chelsea in the Premier League on the boxing day at the Emirates. Following are the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live? Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream

The Premier League clash will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The live stream of the boxing day clash will also be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here is the detailed Premier League boxing day schedule.

Venue: Emirates

Arsenal vs Chelsea schedule: Saturday, December 26, 2020

Time: 11 pm IST

Arsenal vs Chelsea preview

Arsenal have struggled for fine form since the start of the current campaign casting doubts on Arteta's ability to lead the team from the sidelines. The Gunners languish at the 15th spot in the Premier League having racked up 14 points in as many games. The Emirates outfit were defeated by Everton in the previous Premier League clash.

All attention on Arsenal 💪 pic.twitter.com/qooORmvGtB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 23, 2020

On the other hand, Chelsea had a brilliant start to the campaign but stumbled a bit in the past few games. Frank Lampard's men were defeated in the previous two league games, by Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Blues sit fifth in the Premier League with 25 points to their credit.

Arsenal vs Chelsea team news

Arteta has some major injury concerns as his side host Chelsea at home. Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is doubtful for the clash, having missed the Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City. Besides, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey are also doubtful of their availability on Saturday night.

On the other hand, the Blues will be without their starman Hakim Ziyech. The former Ajax star is out with a hamstring injury and will return only in January. Besides, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are also set to miss out on the clash against the Gunners on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea are the favourites to win the clash against Arsenal.

Note: The Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions are based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter