Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How Can We Watch Premier League In India, UK And US

English Premier League: Arsenal will aim for a positive result when they host a struggling Chelsea in the Premier League. The Gunners lost their grip on the title race having been thrashed by Manchester City 4-1 in their last match. The London derby could plot a huge twist in the ongoing EPL title charge.

Arsenal have been dethroned by the reigning English champions as Manchester City got the better of Fulham in the last game. Mikel Arteta's side could grab their top spot back but with City hosting West Ham United the next day it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Where is the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match being held?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at Emirates Stadium.

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match in India?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea can be watched live on the Star Sports network in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How can we watch Arsenal vs Chelseal live streaming in India?

The live stream of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be available on Disney-Hotstar. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match in the UK and the USA?