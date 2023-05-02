Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How Can We Watch Premier League In India, UK And US

Quick links:
English Premier League: Arsenal will aim for a positive result when they host a struggling Chelsea in the Premier League. The Gunners lost their grip on the title race having been thrashed by Manchester City 4-1 in their last match. The London derby could plot a huge twist in the ongoing EPL title charge.
Arsenal have been dethroned by the reigning English champions as Manchester City got the better of Fulham in the last game. Mikel Arteta's side could grab their top spot back but with City hosting West Ham United the next day it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.
💬 "Lately we have not playing the way we want to and the way we have been doing the whole season. I think now we need to have a kind of reset, and get back to being ourselves, and make sure we are playing our own part."— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2023
