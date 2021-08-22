Arsenal Vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match Live In India?

In the northwest London derby, Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on August 22. Arsenal had a bad start to the season when they lost their opening game to newly promoted Brentford. On the other hand, Chelsea have had the best possible start after they beat Crystal Palace 3-0.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction and preview

Arsenal arrive into the game on the back of some poor performances even in their preseason matches, having lost to Tottenham Hotspurs and also having lost their opening fixture. Mikel Arteta is in the middle of a rebuilding job and will be hoping to turn things around as soon as possible as the pressure is building upon him.

Chelsea have had the best possible start after they beat Palace and also won the UEFA Super Cup when they beat Villareal on penalties. This Chelsea team has looked completely different ever since Thomas Tuchel took over and now with the addition of Romelu Lukaku they look ever more threatening.

Arsenal vs Chelsea head-to-head record

It is fair to note that Arsenal have won the last three games against Chelsea in all competitions including both the Premier League fixtures last season. Arsenal have the better overall head-to-head record winning 79 of the 203 matches played with each other and Chelsea have won 65 of those.

Arsenal vs Chelsea team news and predicted lineup:

Arsenal will be without their main two forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette testing positive for COVID-19 along with Willian and Alex Runnarson. Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey, and Eddie Nketiah are all also ruled out with injuries.

Christian Pulisic has been ruled out after becoming the latest Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 meaning he will not be available for the derby. However, there is good news in the form of N'golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech who are both back in contention to face Arsenal and new signing Lukaku will definitely be a shout for the starting 11.

Arsenal: Leno; White, Holding, Tierney; Saka, Lokonga, Xhaka, Tavares; Pepe, Balogun, Smith Rowe

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Havertz, Mount; Lukaku

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea match live

For fans wondering how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Arsenal vs Chelsea match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM IST on August 22.

