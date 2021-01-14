Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League, Team News & Prediction

Following a sensational 2-0 victory against Newcastle United in the FA Cup, Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The match will be played on Thursday, January 14, 2021 (Friday IST). Here are the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream details, team news, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace? Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream

The Premier League broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace scheduled date: Thursday, January 14, 2021 (Friday, January 15 morning IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction and preview

Arsenal arrive into the game following a victory against Newcastle United in the FA Cup. Previously, Mikel Arteta's men hammered West Bromwich Albion courtesy of an Alexandre Lacazette brace. On the other hand, Crystal Palace managed to pull off a comfortable 2-0 victory against Sheffield United in the previous Premier League fixture.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace team news

Arteta will have to cope in the absence of Gabriel Martinelli, who is yet to recover from a sprained ankle. Besides, Gabriel and Thomas Partey are also doubtful for the game. Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson has a long injury list to deal with as Connor Wickham is out with an ankle injury, Moreover, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson, Scott Dann and Wayne Hennessey are the possible absentees.

Premier League standings

Arsenal have struggled for fine form ever since the start of the current campaign. They currently languish at the 11th spot with 23 points in 17 games. The Gunners are on a three-game winning streak and look to maintain the momentum against Crystal Palace. On the other hand, Crystal Palace occupy the 13th spot in the league with 22 points and have just one victory in the previous five games.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace team news: Probable XI

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate, Tyrick Mitchell, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

The Emirates-based outfit have a head-to-head advantage with eight victories as averse to two wins for Crystal Palace. Hence, Arsenal are likely to win the game 2-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

